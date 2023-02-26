Stellar Induction 30cm Frying Pan review: an excellent non-stick frying pan with outstanding induction performance

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to our review of the Stellar Induction Non-Stick Frying Pan (opens in new tab), an outstanding all-round cooking solution that’s specifically designed for induction hob use, though it will function just as well on gas, ceramic and old-fashioned hotplates.

Not all induction-ready pans are built the same. Hence, while some of the best non-stick frying pans (opens in new tab) may say they’re induction compatible, they may be picky about where they’re placed on the hob. Not so with this stainless steel model which really does perform exceptionally well no matter which size induction zone you put it on.

Available in five sizes, from 20cm to 30cm, the Stellar Induction Non-Stick Frying Pan may be the only frying pan you’ll ever need... and here's why.

Stellar Induction 30cm Frying Pan review: price & availability

If you live in the UK, you can buy this 30cm frying pan – along with its other four variants – direct from Stellar (opens in new tab), priced £69.30 to £117.70. Alternatively, try Harts of Stur (opens in new tab) where you can snap up what looks like a very similar 30cm model for just £59.95.

The US doesn’t sell this particular model but there are plenty of similar stainless steel Stellar pans on sale, like the Stellar Eclipse 11-inch (28cm) model sold at Amazon (opens in new tab) for just $83.75.

Likewise, if you live Down Under you can opt for the vaguely similar Stellar Stay Cool Stainless Steel Non-Stick 8" Induction Frying Pan, where it’s selling at Amazon (opens in new tab) for a cool AU$108.75.

One of the smaller Stellar pans from the same range (Image credit: Stellar)

Stellar Induction 30cm Frying Pan review: design & features

The Stellar Induction frying pan is available in five sizes – 20cm, 24cm, 26cm, 28cm and the extra large 30cm model we’re reviewing here.

As you must surely know, induction only works with a pot or pan that is equipped with a magnetic ferrous metal base. Also, the base itself must be perfectly flat so that it makes precise contact with the induction zone’s glass surface. And that’s the case with this frying pan, which I discovered can be used on any size of zone and, amazingly, even on the fringes of that zone.

Let’s begin with the base of the pan. The 30cm model I received has a 26cm base that’s a full 1cm in thickness so I can’t see this pan ever warping, even under extreme heat conditions. The outer section of the base is cast from finely lathed stainless steel for maximum induction conductivity while the inner layer comprises aluminium which we all know has superb heat conduction properties.

The Stellar Induction’s body is 7cm in depth and cast from 18/10 stainless steel, a type of steel that’s produced from 18% chromium and 10% nickel. Stainless steel not only ensures excellent heat transfer and heat retention but also appealing aesthetics. And let’s face it, this pan is a pretty stunning looker.

Mmm, that unmistakable mouth-watering smell of bacon fried in stainless steel (Image credit: Future)

Most pro chef’s prefer cooking with full stainless steel ware but these implements require a certain technique to use successfully without sticking and they are an absolute pain to keep clean. Consequently, some companies like HexClad and Circulon – whose SteelShield C-Series Frying Pan (opens in new tab) I reviewed recently – have resorted to producing hybrid frying pans and saucepans that have a utensil-safe cooking surface that consists of a mix of stainless steel and a proprietary non-stick coating. However, while these pans are easier to clean, they still need to be used at the correct temperature to prevent sticking.

The Stellar Induction doesn’t bother with any of this hybrid malarkey and instead goes for a full Teflon non-stick surface that’s as slippery as an eel in a bath of gelatin. In fact, this pan is equipped with a three-layer coating of nonstick and all I know is that absolutely nothing sticks to it and the pan is a doddle to clean. The non-stick coating is also guaranteed for 10 years and you don’t see many manufacturers offering that level of peace of mind.

On to the handle, or rather handles, because the 30cm variant comes with two: a main 10cm stay-cool handle with rubberised insert for maximum grip; and a stubby hand grip on the opposite end that comes into its own when lifting heavier dishes like a large bolognese sauce. The other pans in the range don’t come with this extra handle. You’ll also be pleased to know that this pan is oven safe up to an impressive 180˚C.

Given this pan’s extreme depth, I would say it's ideal for a wide range of cooking disciplines, including whipping up a full English, a bolognese sauce for six to eight, four sirloin steaks, a gigantic stir fry or, if you really want to push the galleon out, a medium-sized Spanish paella.

There's plenty of space in the 30cm Stellar Induction Frying Pan for a full English (Image credit: Future)

Stellar Induction 30cm Frying Pan review: performance

Having tested a few different frying pans recently, I found the Stellar Induction to be among the easiest to use and keep clean. Heat transmission was excellent, especially given the the pan’s broader dimensions.

I tried bacon and eggs on it and it was really easy to keep the heat under control. In fact, I rarely felt the need to go much past heating setting 7 on my Neff induction hob. Perhaps most impressive of all was the way this pan handled a bolognese sauce. Its sheer size is a bonus in this regard but I was equally chuffed by how well it held a gentler simmer.

Cooking performance is all very well but when it comes to induction use, you need a pan that is induction sensitive across its entire base – and that’s the case with this model. To prove just how well designed this pan is for induction use, I moved it around the smallest zone on my hob and it worked anywhere within the zone.

What’s more, in my most extreme test, the induction process continued to work with literally one edge of this huge 30cm model on the last 4cm of the smallest zone marking. Obviously, only the area directly above the zone marking remained hot but this is a good thing in my book because it means I can move ingredients that are cooking too fast to one side of the pan so they receive no direct heat while the food that needs further cooking can be placed directly above the induction area. I don’t have many frying pans that are capable of that level of sensitivity so hats off to Stellar’s techno bods for hitting it out of the park.

(Image credit: Stellar)

Stellar Induction 30cm Frying Pan review: verdict

If you’re looking for a premium induction-ready frying pan that really is induction compatible across the entire width of a zone, make a bee line for the Stellar Induction 30cm Frying Pan. I think this 30cm model is the perfect size for a wide variety of uses but if it seems too big for your needs, go for one of the smaller options. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

