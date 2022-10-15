Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster review: toast just about anything without burning your fingers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Take a look at your toaster and it’s probably older than you think. That’s what I thought when I did the occasional shake out of old crumbs that slowly find their way onto my kitchen worktop. I’ve had mine for a while, which is why the arrival of this, the Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster is timely. It forms a part of the new ‘breakfast collection’ from the brand and it’s a cracking little appliance.

It’ll certainly fit in perfectly in our best toaster line-up and is also paired with the excellent Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle, which is set to feature in our best kettles guide too. If you’ve got a toaster and kettle that have seen better days, this combo could be exactly what you’re looking for.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster: price and availability

The Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster is out now and can be found at all of the usual domestic appliance retail outlets. For convenience though it can also be ordered online, with a price that starts at £34.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab), which is basically the same as the Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle that also forms part of the new ‘breakfast collection’.

Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster: design and features

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

While electric toasters frequently struggle to make any kind of style statement, Russell Hobbs has done a decent job in jazzing up the Groove. As the name suggests, there is an air of funkiness with this model, which is most noticeable on the exterior with its neat embossed pattern on each side. The designers have also added on brushed gold highlights, like the line around the base as well as making all of the buttons and slider handle gold too.

This combination of colours works really well on the black-coloured model I’ve got. Plus, it matches the black Groove kettle in my kitchen too. However, Russell Hobbs also offers the range in white, grey or mulberry too. So, you should be able to find it blends in with your surroundings, depending on the shade you plump for. The silver area where the slots are looks nicely finished off too, and rather better than some toasters you see, which usually come with lower price tags.

Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster: performance



(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

One of the worst things about many toasters, especially older ones that are past their prime is the ability to get bread in and out. In fact, the same goes for crumpets and bagels too, which can often get ruined as you try to prise them from old and sticky slots. I’m so pleased with the way the Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster has wider slots than normal, which makes so much difference.

I’ve been using the toaster for a few days now and it has already proved its worth. Those slots are great, especially for hand-sliced bread. It’s ideal for fruit buns too, though the usual fate befalls any currants that drop off midway through the toasting session. You’ll find those in the easily removed slot under the base of the unit...

There’s a six shade browning dial, which can be turned up clockwise depending on how well you want your item to be toasted. Buttons above this let you choose frozen or reheat options too, or simply cancel as toasting session if you’re happy with what you see. The up and down lever has a party trick, in that it can be lifted up higher to get toast out without getting your fingers frazzled. So far I haven't had one dud piece of toast, so that’s a win as far as I’m concerned.

The new toaster also gives my bread that slightly fresher smell too, especially compared to my blackened old toaster that just makes bread smell, well, scorched.

Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster: verdict

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

If you’ve got a kitchen that you like to keep spick and span, the Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster makes a nice addition. It’s not the cheapest toaster money can buy, but it’s easy to see the quality in both the design and the selection of components. It works beautifully too, with wide slots that make toasting all sorts of breadstuffs easy, while the high lift feature adds to the convenience factor.

I’m also really pleased with the way the features and functions work on this toaster. Buttons are precise, the handle feels sturdy and likely to last over countless toast time sessions and, overall, the Russell Hobbs Groove Toaster represents great value for money.

It really is worth spending just a few pounds more on a quality toaster and, based on my experiences with it so far, the Groove is up there with the best of them in this price bracket.