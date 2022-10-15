Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle review: fast and efficient with a great look too

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Almost everyone has a kettle and there are certainly plenty of options as I found out from a quick look through the best kettles guide here at T3. That is unless you prefer one of the best instant hot water kettle units on the market. While I tend to use both, I’ve been in the market for a new kettle for a while now thanks to the destructive effects of limescale in the area where I live.

Enter then the Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle, which I’ve got in a rather funky looking black finish. If you prefer though, the Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle can be purchased in mulberry, white or grey, so it can be easily integrated into your kitchen or workplace surroundings.

Of course, when we’re being encouraged to buy a new kettle in order to reduce our energy costs the other thing with the Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle is its ability to boil rapidly. It’s makers claims that it has a 43-second boil time, which has the potential to use 66% less energy if you’ve got just the right amount of water inside to make one cup of tea.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle: price and availability

The Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle is available to buy right now (opens in new tab), from £34.99, so it’s not the absolute cheapest on the market. It is a good quality kettle though, and that’s worth shelling out a few more pounds for, especially if you’ll need to descale it on a regular basis like I’ll be doing given my limescale issues.

Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle: design and features

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Russell Hobbs designers know how to design a good, practical appliance and this one is no different. There blue illumination when the 3kW/3000W kettle is at work and 1/2/3 cup markers help with getting your water levels just right if you’re looking to cut down boil times and energy usage. There’s a push button lid, removable and washable anti-scale filter plus a 360-degree base complete with integrated cable storage. The 61cm is a decent length too.

The Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle is a 1.7-litre capacity standard-style design that is predominantly made of plastic, which means when it’s full you’ll have enough hot water for around 6 cups. It’s got a very distinctive design, thanks to the exterior finish with has cool ribbed lines that run in different directions. There’s a brushed metallic finish on the base and on the top of the lid too. It looks a treat in black, but the other shades work well too, including white or grey and, in particular, mulberry.

Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle: performance



(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

The good thing with trying out a new kettle is it won't take long for you to decide if you’ve bought a good one or a cheap and nasty dud. In the case of the Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle I’m very pleased. Filling it is a cinch, plus there’s a perfect pour spout so it doesn't dribble everywhere once boiling is complete.

In terms of heating up water the 3000Watts is more than adequate, and those claims of 43 seconds to boil one cup of water seem about right to me. I haven’t had it long enough to judge how much of a difference it’ll make on reducing my energy bills. However, if it can save up to 66% energy on single cups it’ll help a lot considering just how many cups of tea I get through in a day.

Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle: verdict

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

I’m really rather chuffed with my Russell Hobbs Groove Kettle. In retrospect I might have perhaps gone for the Mulberry colour over the black, but that’s the only thing I’d change.

Russell Hobbs has done a very nice job with the design, there’s enough cable to allow kitchen worktop freedom and the filling and pouring side of things is spot on. Add in the sprightly boil times and cool blue illumination when it’s at work and you’ve got a great little appliance.