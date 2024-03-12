Lifesystems Intensity 300 LED Head Torch review: a bright light for a bargain price

Technically advanced head torches can be expensive, but the Lifesystems Intensity 300 is an affordable and robust option with a decent level of functionality, which works as a primary light option on short trips, or as a back-up beam on bigger expeditions.

As we all know, the humble head torch is an essential piece of kit for any camping trip or overnight adventure – whether you’re hiking or biking along trails, embarking on a car camping escapade or even kayaking along a route.

It’s also an excellent idea to have a head torch in your hiking backpack or the pocket of your waterproof jacket during day outings that begin early or have the potential to run past sunset.

Even if you think there’s no danger of you being out beyond nightfall, having a lightweight torch handy means you can explore little caves, hollow trees and dark nooks and crannies in features that you might encounter along the way.

Lifesystems Intensity 300 LED Head Torch review

Price and availability

The Intensity 300 LED Head Torch from British brand Lifesystems is available now and has a recommended retail price of £29.99 (approx. $38/ AU$ 58.60).

Design and features

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

The three-bulb Intensity 300 is powered by a lithium-ion battery, charged via a USB cable that comes included. On full beam, it will last two hours, but on the lower settings, you can get up to 38 hours of use from a single full charge.

There’s a single operating button on the top of the unit, which is large and easy to locate and operate, even when you have gloves on. This button turns the light on, and then you simply can toggle through the various light settings: press once for the small white LED light, press again for a bigger beam, once again for the maximum brightness and once again for a pulse.

If you hold the button down for a few seconds while the small white light is on, the Intensity 300 switches to red LED mode, which you can set to constant or if you press the button once more, it will emit a pre-programmed S.O.S. Morse code signal.

Robustly built, with a snug-fitting rubber plug to cover the USB port, the Intensity 300 is waterproof enough to deal with very heavy rain, but you can’t fully submerge it. The head strap is easy to adjust and comfortable to wear, and the angle of the torch unit can be adjusted up and down, allowing you to tilt the beam towards the trail ahead as desired.

Performance

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

I have been testing the Intensity 300 during night hikes and running sessions in the dark, whilst on overnight campouts and even while kayaking through long tunnels on the Llangollen Canal on the England–Wales border. This versatile little head torch was particularly well suited to this latter aquatic adventure since it’s waterproof (with a lab-tested ingress rating of IPX6), so it can withstand quite a soaking without failing.

The Intensity 300 is a fairly simple head torch, something that’s reflected in its very accessible price tag, but I found it performed well during after-dark hikes. I have tested more powerful headlamps than this one, but the main light is more than bright enough for trekking along trails at night, and it’s easy to angle the beam at the point on the ground where it’s most useful. There’s no option to toggle between flood (wide) and spot (focussed) lighting as you can on some head torches, but the main beam offers a happy medium between the two, and it works while walking in the dark.

The small light is adequate for checking a map while you’re out on the trail or reading a book while you’re tucked up in your sleeping bag inside your tent. The red setting is perfect for taking a quick peak at a map or locating something while you’re outside in the dark without shattering your night vision, and it’s also handy for answering calls of nature during the night when camping without waking your tent companions.

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

The Intensity 300 is a single-unit head torch, so all the weight is carried on the forehead instead of being distributed between the back and the front, and as a result, I found that it moved around quite a bit when I wore it for night running.

With no back unit, it also lacks a rear red safety light, but the headband itself is reflective, which does offer some increased visibility when you’re walking or running on lanes and roads shared with traffic. Also, because it’s a single-piece unit, there’s no need for cabling, which keeps the design nice, clean and simple.

Unfortunately, there’s no capacity to use standard batteries if the integrated lithium-ion rechargeable battery runs out, which can be an issue during longer expeditions, where there is no opportunity to plug gadgets in and recharge them.

The other missing feature is a lock, to reduce the risk of inadvertently turning the light on when it’s in your bag or pocket, although the on/off button is actually indented, instead of sitting proud of the unit, so the chances of accidently knocking it on are reduced.

Verdict

A no frills but highly functional head torch that’s sensibly priced and very well designed and put together, the versatile Intensity 300 is ideal for hiking and camping. The light options are good, and it’s quick and easy to toggle between them. The beam is bright without being ludicrously powerful, the run time is decent and the lightweight unit is well built and reliably weatherproof.

It’s also really simple to use, and between this and the sensible price point, the Intensity 300 makes an excellent choice for people who enjoy occasional weekend adventures and school-age kids going on camps and overnight excursions.

Also consider

If you’re looking for a lower-profile head torch where the weight is spread between the front and back, check out the excellent BioLite HeadLamp 750, which is more expensive but is exceptionally bright and has a rear red safety light.

For a lightweight head torch specifically designed for trail running after dark, the Petzl Iko Core is an excellent choice.