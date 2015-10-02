Video: Aston Martin Vulcan meets the last airworthy Avro Vulcan

Two of the most British things possible, an Aston Martin and the RAF are united in this video to commemoratethe Avro Vulcan's final flight.

As the final remaining airworthy Vulcan prepares for its final flight later this month, the iconic aircraft has been united with its namesake: the Aston Martin Vulcan.

The Aston is a new, track-only supercar, billed as, "the British luxury maker's most intense and exhilarating creation to date". It's limited to just 24 examples worldwide, produces over 800 bhp, and features extensive use of carbon fibre.

The Vulcan is also a pretty special beast, first flown in 1960, the jet-powered bomber was considered the most technically advanced plane of its day.

Here's the video:

CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said: “Clearly the Avro Vulcan provided the inspiration for the naming of our most extreme sports car, and I'm delighted that we have been able to unite the 'two Vulcans' and deliver our own tribute to this world-renowned aeronautical phenomenon.”