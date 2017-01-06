Tidal's new Masters feature brings studio quality sound to its music-streaming suite

The new premium feature will put Spotify, Deezer and more to shame with 96 kHz/24 bit streaming goodness

By

In a move that's only going to widen the chasm of audio quality between Tidal and its fellow music streaming rivals, the formerly Jay Z owned service has announced a new Masters feature that will stream content in a whopping 96 kHz/24 bit.

Locked to the service's highest tier, Tidal HiFi, the Masters feature (which is currently only available on desktop) trounces anything its rivals are currently offering. For comparison, Spotify's highest level of audio quality tops out at ~320 kbps (which is equivalent to Tidal’s Premium tier).

The MQA-powered new feature will be free to all Tidal HiFi subscribers and will feature an already impressive number of artists including the late great David Bowie, Madonna and (you guessed it) Jay Z.

“TIDAL is committed to bringing members closer to their favorite musicians and offering MQA sound quality will allow subscribers to hear music just as it was recorded in the studio,” said a TIDAL representative. “We’re thrilled to bring master quality sound to our members.”

Non-Tidal members can also sign up to a complementary 60 day free trial.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.