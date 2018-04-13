This Surface Pro and Type Cover bundle is cheaper than ever – but only until 17 April

This Microsoft Surface Pro and Type Cover keyboard bundle has just gone down to its lowest price yet thanks to the latest voucher code from electronics specialist AO.com. All you need to do is enter the code WINDOWS10 at checkout.

We're not talking the slowest version of Microsoft Surface Pro, either. This super hot deal is for the i5 version and is actually cheaper than the slower m3 chip set version at this new all-time low price. It's an incredible deal on its own, but when you consider you're getting the Type Cover thrown in for free instead of heaving to fork out an extra £149.99 it's just downright madness.

The cheapest i5 Surface Pro bundle in the UK