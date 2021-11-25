This Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal is the best I've seen this year

If you were waiting for the best Black Friday deals so you could upgrade your home entertainment kit, a cracking Samsung soundbar deal has just dropped at Currys. The Samsung HW-Q700A/XU 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos was previously £699, and now it's just £399. That's £300 off, so as deals go this is a bit of a blockbuster.

This has not been a great year for Home Cinema bargains: the global chip shortage has hit AV kit particularly hard, a situation I could bore you about for hours. So to see a home cinema item that's (a) actually in stock and (b) going for much less than the RRP feels like it's bordering on the miraculous.

Put it this way: a typical flat screen TV struggles to pump out 10W of audio. This soundbar has 120W and another 160W in the subwoofer. If you've been thinking of upgrading your TV for more involving home cinema, this soundbar is a brilliant buy.

Although I haven't tested this specific model, our Samsung HW-Q800A review covers the model that sits slightly above this Samsung in the firm's home cinema line-up, and we praised Samsung's "combination of clever speaker arrays, digital processing and reflection trickery", which delivers something incredibly close to surround sound without requiring all the speakers of a full Dolby Atmos setup.

This soundbar has a very similar specification including eight drivers working together to deliver Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, although it doesn't have the Alexa that's built into its bigger soundbar sibling. It is Alexa controllable if you have other Alexa devices, though. The sound bar pumps out up to 120W and the included subwoofer is 160W.

One of the things I like about Samsung soundbars is that if you have a newer Samsung TV, they can use its speakers as part of their setup to deliver even more involving sound. And Samsung's One Remote can control all your home entertainment kit, not just the soundbar. All in all this is a really impressive deal, and if you don't already have a soundbar under the TV I can't overstate how much of an upgrade this is to your TV's audio.