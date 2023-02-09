This is the one essential feature I need on my next TV and it may surprise you

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The current lineup of TVs on the market is impressive, with incredible resolutions, vivid colours and deep deep blacks. No matter your budget there is something out there to fit it, but if you can spend a little more, some of the flagship models will blow your mind.

In that regard, any of the best TVs in our guide are worthy of consideration. Your choice comes to exactly how you want to use it and the unique features you desire. Gamers will be looking for that refresh rate, purists for the colour space and contrast, while those looking to future-proof might be considering 8K resolution.

While all these are valid requests, I've discovered a new feature that transforms your watching experience. Simply by adding a series of colour-changing LEDs behind the TV, it's possible to expand your content beyond the edges of the screen and create a real atmosphere in the room.

(Image credit: Future)

This lighting is known as Ambilight technology and features on a number of Philips TVs, though similar effects can be achieved using Samsung's ambient light module, Nanoleaf tiles or a Philips Hue Bloom table lamp.

The beauty of the Philips Ambilight TVs is that they already come with the LEDs on the rear of the TV, and don't require you to buy accessories or any form of complicated light syncing – it just works out of the box.

I got to experience Ambilight in full effect for the launch of the new Philips OLED+908 this week and was amazed at just how that halo of colour synced to those on screen can really amplify the experience – and how dull it suddenly looks when you turn the lights off.

Although the flagship Ambilight models, like the Philips OLED+907 and the Philips OLED 937 command a premium price tag, the technology is also available on models like Philips' The One, which you can pick up in the 55-inch size for under £750.

I can guarantee that once you're used to having Ambilight tech behind your screen you'll never want to be without it.