This eBay Black Friday deal on Google Home Hub offers the smart display at its lowest price EVER

Black Friday is fast approaching, but some of the best Black Friday deals are already live across the net. Take this gem from eBay, which is offering Google's excellent smart display, the Google Home Hub, at a better-than-half-price £49.

Although Google dropped the price of the Home Hub from £139, its launch price, to just £99 last year, £49 is the Hub's lowest price ever, which makes this eBay deal worth snapping up today. Check out the deal in full below:

Google Home Hub | was £99 | now £49 at eBay

Retail giant eBay has knocked £50 off Google's all-singing, all-dancing Nest Home Hub gadget. The Google Assistant-powered device has a 7-inch touchscreen that can be used to adjust the smart lights and thermostat in your home, or can simply cycle through the images in your Google Photos folders. Available in Charcoal.View Deal

The Google Home Hub sports a 7-inch LCD touchscreen which can be used to control any smart lights and smart thermostats already installed around your home. Google Home Hub also has integration with more than 5,000 smart home products from some 400 brands.

The touchscreen also displays additional information whenever you ask Google Assistant a question. This information is presented with the same Material Design card-like interface seen across the suite of Google products.

The biggest selling point with the Google Home Hub is its tight integration with Google Photos, indeed this smart gadget is closer to the digital photo frames of yore than a modern, AI-powered smart speaker. Home Hub owners are able to ask for photographs from a particular location, or time. When it's not in use, Home Hub will display some choice snaps with transitions and the like.

Additionally, you can also cast some apps including YouTube, Spotify, Google Play and YouTube Music to the device.

Check out more great deals on smart home hubs below, or browse the best Black Friday deals from around the web:

Best Black Friday deals from around the web