These are the three new iPhones you've been hoping for

Apple has new iPhones due out this September and fresh reports support the rumour that we can expect three new iPhone X handsets, each with different special skills.

The report that comes from The Wall Street Journal focuses on Apple's plans to use LCD screens in its new iPhone line-up. This, it says, was a response to fewer OLED iPhone X sales than expected. That was thought to be due to its £999 price, something that's largely because of the OLED display.

As a result the new iPhone X line-up should feature a more budget friendly LCD display model. This has leaked several times before suggesting we can expect that notch-style screen but with a 6.1-inch form and more affordable price.

The second iPhone X should be a refresh on the current model meaning a 5.8-inch OLED notch screen with enhanced processing, charging and camera.

The third model should be the flagship iPhone for 2018 and 2019. This iPhone X Plus will allegedly feature a larger 6.5-inch OLED screen, triple lens camera, faster processing and fast charging as standard.

There have also been rumours of a fourth phone in the form of an affordable and smaller iPhone SE 2 (2018) which could feature an iPhone X style notch screen.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone line-up around September.