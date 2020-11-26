The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL is now at its lowest price EVER in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Are you fed up of shaving or waxing? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair and Amazon has this model of the well regarded Philips Lumea at a bargain price for two days only.
Whether it’s getting your legs ready for a couple of weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free. While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required to keep hair growth at bay.
IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair.
The Philips Lumea works by applying gentle pulses of light to the hair and can be used every two weeks for three to four treatments until skin is smooth and hair-free. Do note that because of the way IPL works (it targets dark hair), it's not effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Nor is it suitable for dark skin.
After those initial treatments, and the hair is gone, you simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back.
With different attachments for the body, face and bikini, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area you're treating.
Right now the Philips Lumea Prestige has had its price slashed by a massive 44% down to £266.99, saving you £208 off the RRP. That's a real steal and money you could soon recoup if home IPL becomes an alternative to paying for sessions at a waxing salon.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL | Was: £550 | Now: £266.99 | Save £208.01 at Amazon
This top-of-the-range model of the Philips Lumea comes with three attachments: a larger one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and a handy storage pouch.
