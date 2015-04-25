The next version of Google Glass is coming soon

Google Glass seemed dead and gone a few months back, but it sounds like new versions of the hi-tech headset aren't too far away.

Massimo Vian, the CEO of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, told his shareholders at the firm's AGM in Milan that versions 2 and 3 of Google Glass are in the works.

The Wall Street Journal reports Vian as saying: "In Google, there are some second thoughts on how to interpret version 3 [of the eyewear]. What you saw was version 1. We're now working on version 2, which is in preparation.”

Unfortunately Vian didn't mention a release date or any other details, but we'd imagine that the next-gen Google Glass will debut sometime this year.

Vian was recently in California to meet Google to discuss future plans for Glass. Luxottica – famous for brands like Oakley and Ray Ban – is expected to have a big part in redesigning the wearable tech.

The future of Google Glass was up in the air after the company shut down the Explorer Program in January, and gave Glass its own division within Google with Nest founder Tony Fadell in charge.

Google Glass was tipped to be the next big thing in wearable technology, but privacy advocates criticised the headset for its controversial ability to take photos and videos unbeknownst to others.

On top of that, sales of the $1,500 Explorer Edition were ultimately disappointing, prompting Google to pull the plug.

Head of Google Glass Ivy Ross previously said any Google Glass sequel would offer a beefier battery, better display and improved sound quality.

Question is – does a new and improved Google Glass peak your interest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.