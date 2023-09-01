The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D adds another dimension to monitors

If you've ever felt that your monitor's display is a bit well... flat, then this might be for you. At IFA 2023, Lenovo announced a brand new monitor that offers a 3D display, without glasses. The best monitors should watch out.
The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is set to release in February 2024 and the name says it all really. It is a 27" monitor that "provides a captivating 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses". But how does it produce a three-dimensional picture without glasses?
If you remember the Nintendo 3DS, that seems to be similar to what we can expect, with lenticular lenses, albeit on a much larger (and higher resolution - 4K) screen. Lenovo has explained that via real-time eye-tracking "The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle."
Obviously, for things like Word documents, this isn't going to change much, and at €2,999 it isn't for your average user, but for creatives, designers and hopefully gamers this could be a revolutionary feature. As the picture below demonstrates, imagine 3D modelling in three dimensions.
To make the most of this extra depth, the monitor will use 3D Explorer software which Lenovo explains "arms creators with useful tools such as a 3D player for viewing videos and files with 3D effects, support for design and productivity software, and an SDK for developers to build 3D applications." that does sound like a game-changing bit of kit in fairness.
It all looks very cool, but judging by my time with the 3DS and 3D TVs I would have a couple of concerns. First of all is how comfortable it is on the eyes, I don't wear glasses but I have to say that lenticular 3D displays can cause eye strain and even headaches when used for longer periods. Viewing angle is also a problem although no one really sits anything but squarely in front of their monitor. We will of course be sure to let you know it feels once we get hands-on.