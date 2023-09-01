The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D adds another dimension to monitors

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've ever felt that your monitor's display is a bit well... flat, then this might be for you. At IFA 2023, Lenovo announced a brand new monitor that offers a 3D display, without glasses. The best monitors should watch out.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is set to release in February 2024 and the name says it all really. It is a 27" monitor that "provides a captivating 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses". But how does it produce a three-dimensional picture without glasses?

If you remember the Nintendo 3DS, that seems to be similar to what we can expect, with lenticular lenses, albeit on a much larger (and higher resolution - 4K) screen. Lenovo has explained that via real-time eye-tracking "The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle."

Obviously, for things like Word documents, this isn't going to change much, and at €2,999 it isn't for your average user, but for creatives, designers and hopefully gamers this could be a revolutionary feature. As the picture below demonstrates, imagine 3D modelling in three dimensions.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

To make the most of this extra depth, the monitor will use 3D Explorer software which Lenovo explains "arms creators with useful tools such as a 3D player for viewing videos and files with 3D effects, support for design and productivity software, and an SDK for developers to build 3D applications." that does sound like a game-changing bit of kit in fairness.

It all looks very cool, but judging by my time with the 3DS and 3D TVs I would have a couple of concerns. First of all is how comfortable it is on the eyes, I don't wear glasses but I have to say that lenticular 3D displays can cause eye strain and even headaches when used for longer periods. Viewing angle is also a problem although no one really sits anything but squarely in front of their monitor. We will of course be sure to let you know it feels once we get hands-on.