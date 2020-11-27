The best Philips Hue Lightstrip Black Friday deals of the day

Right now as part of the Black Friday sales Philips are offering some great deals on its Hue Lightstrip, which is a great way to bring contextual, background colored lighting to any room.

The Philips Hue Lightstrip works as you would expect: a two meter strip of lights that can be controlled from the Philips smartphone app in conjunction with all of the other Hue smart lights and bulbs. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit, making it very versatile depending on your preferences.

Once installed, and with a Philips Hue bridge in hand for smart controls, the Lightstrip offers up to 16 million colours, ready for easy placement in any number of places, like behind the TV, in your office, kitchen, bedroom, and wherever else. You can even buy one meter extensions to make the Lightstrip up to 10 meters long.

We've compiled the best Philips Hue Lightstrip deals for Black Friday.

