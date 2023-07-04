Sony's 5-star headphones just got a major price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The T3 Awards-winning Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day, with 37% off the list price

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal
(Image credit: Future / Sony)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

I've been fortunate enough to review some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones in 2023, and while at the high-end the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 are incredibly impressive, if you're looking for one of the Japanese giant's best cans for a cut of the price then here's an early Amazon Prime Day deal that's well worth getting behind.

While this deal offering is not a 2023 release, I honestly don't think that matters, as I'm talking about the Sony WH-1000XM4, which was a T3 Awards winner in 2022, and have long been considered as among the best headphones that you can buy. Just because they're one generation older doesn't affect the stellar sound quality or active noise-cancelling (ANC) on offer here.  

I stand by these ANC headphones being a total steal at this price – especially as I've been scouring CamelCamelCamel, the price tracking site, for deals in advance of Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale – as this is the lowest price these headphones have been this year.

now £219 at Amazon.co.uk

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350, now £219 at Amazon.co.uk
With almost 40% off the list price, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are at their cheapest price in 2023 so far, marking a great deal price. It was only during Black Friday in 2022 that you could find these cans for less cash, so if you've been hesitant in buying then this new pre-APD price is an ideal entry point. 

View Deal

The reasons to consider buying the WH-1000XM4 are plentiful: with an understated design, considerable comfort, and sound quality that's rarely matched at this price point, it's the active noise-cancelling's considerable ability in blocking out the outside world that makes these over-ear such a runaway success. 

Many people consider Sony's WH series to offer the very best active noise-cancelling of any available over-ear headphones on the market, even outsmarting the Bose 700 and QuietComfort 45 competition. I've used all those models and, while it's a case of personal taste (I own the Bose), the Sony do a sterling job across the board. 

If you're not tempted by these over-ears and fancy one of the best pairs of in-ear true wireless headphones instead then continue to monitor T3's buying guides and deals posts, as I suspect there will be a bevy of deals covering all headphones types and price points in the coming days... 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸