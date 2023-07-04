Sony's 5-star headphones just got a major price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I've been fortunate enough to review some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones in 2023, and while at the high-end the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 are incredibly impressive, if you're looking for one of the Japanese giant's best cans for a cut of the price then here's an early Amazon Prime Day deal that's well worth getting behind.

While this deal offering is not a 2023 release, I honestly don't think that matters, as I'm talking about the Sony WH-1000XM4, which was a T3 Awards winner in 2022, and have long been considered as among the best headphones that you can buy. Just because they're one generation older doesn't affect the stellar sound quality or active noise-cancelling (ANC) on offer here.

I stand by these ANC headphones being a total steal at this price – especially as I've been scouring CamelCamelCamel, the price tracking site, for deals in advance of Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale – as this is the lowest price these headphones have been this year.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 , now £219 at Amazon.co.uk

With almost 40% off the list price, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are at their cheapest price in 2023 so far, marking a great deal price. It was only during Black Friday in 2022 that you could find these cans for less cash, so if you've been hesitant in buying then this new pre-APD price is an ideal entry point.

The reasons to consider buying the WH-1000XM4 are plentiful: with an understated design, considerable comfort, and sound quality that's rarely matched at this price point, it's the active noise-cancelling's considerable ability in blocking out the outside world that makes these over-ear such a runaway success.

Many people consider Sony's WH series to offer the very best active noise-cancelling of any available over-ear headphones on the market, even outsmarting the Bose 700 and QuietComfort 45 competition. I've used all those models and, while it's a case of personal taste (I own the Bose), the Sony do a sterling job across the board.

If you're not tempted by these over-ears and fancy one of the best pairs of in-ear true wireless headphones instead then continue to monitor T3's buying guides and deals posts, as I suspect there will be a bevy of deals covering all headphones types and price points in the coming days...