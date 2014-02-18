Sony Xperia Z2: Release date, price, specs, news and rumours

Sony is rumoured to be unveiling the Xperia Z2 later this month.

The Sony Xperia Z2 has been unveiled at Mobile World Congress. Sony's new flagship handset replaces the Xperia Z1 as Sony's top Android smartphone.

Sony's latest flagship smartphone offers waterproof casing and a 20.7MP camera that shoots in 4K.

Here are all the latest details.

Sony Xperia Z2 specs

Let's start with those all important specs. And the display of the Z2 is something we are very excited about as it is rumoured to come with a stunning 5.2-inch display 556ppi – 2K, with a resolution of 2,560 by 1440 pixels.

The specs include a 2.3GHz quad-core processor – matching the current Z1 and Z1 Compact – Android KitKat and a 20.7 megapixel camera.

Apparently the battery will receive a boost from 3,000mAh to 3,700mAh.

Sony Xperia Z2 hardware

On the hardware side of things, details are thin on the ground. Leaked images suggest a thinner bezel. But other than that, it looks almost identical to its predecessors.

So when will we see it? Well, April is the latest date to come out. But others are suggesting that it could be unveiled at the end of February, with a quick launch date coming in March.

March looks set to be a busy month, with both the HTC M8 and Samsung Galaxy S5 set to make appearances, so we'd start saving now.

We'll keep you posted, so please keep your eyes on T3.com for more updates.