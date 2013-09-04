Sony Xperia Z1 unveiled

Sony has shown off the new Sony Xperia Z1, the model that Sony hopes will better the HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Nokia Lumia 1020

Sony has shown off the latest model in its Xperia smartphone range, the Sony Xperia Z1, at the IFA tech conference in Berlin.

The Sony Xperia Z1 was unveiled by Sony boss Kazuo Hirai, joins the range that includes the Sony Xperia Z and the Sony Xperia Z Ultra.

Sony are positioning the Sony Xperia Z1 up against the HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Nokia Lumia 1020, but only time will tell how it will fare.

The fully waterproof Sony Xperia Z1 boasts a 20.7-megapixel camera with an EXMOR R Cybershot sensor for low light conditions and a F2.0 wide angle 27mm Sony G lens. Users can also shoot and record video in HD.

Users can also use the Sony Xperia Z1's TimeShift is an app to take pictures at 61fps and once users make their selection, they can use InfoEye app yp overlay information. Social Live live streams from the Z1 to Facebook. The phone has a 5-inch using BRAVIA tech.Under the hood, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series processor with 2GB of RAM.

Sony Xperia Z1 can store all collected photos in the unlimited cloud storage area, PlayMemory Online. This service automatically organises users' photos for easy access. PlayMemory Online i now available in France, the UK, Germany, the USA, Canada, and Japan but Hirai says there are plans afoot to bring it to more regions.

The Sony Xperia Z1 will see release in Europe this month.