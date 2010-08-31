Image 1 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 2 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 3 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 4 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 5 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 6 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 7 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 8 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders Image 9 of 9 Sony officially launches two new Handycam camcorders

Handycam duo packing 50x optical zoom to get a little closer to your shooting subjects

Sony has unveiled the latest additions to its Handycam range, the DCR-SX15E and the DCR SR15E SD camcorders.

The DCR-SX15E stores your video footage on removable flash memory and boasts Memory stick and SD card support, while the the DCR-SR15E packs a 80GB HDD which can keep up to 61 hours of standard definition video.

Both the DCR-SX15E and the DCR-SR15E have 2.7-inch Photo LCD displays, an impressive 50x optical zoom for frame-filling close-ups, face detection, SteadyShot image stabilization and 2.3mm (1/8 Type) CCD image sensors.

You can transfer your precious flicks with Direct Copy which allows you to send the footage direct to an external disk drive.

The DCR-SX15E and DCR-SR15E SD camcorders are set to be available from the start of October 2010. There's no news on pricing but we will keep you posted.

