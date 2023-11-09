Sky users just got a great free Live upgrade the whole family will love

When it comes to the best TVs on the market, Sky Glass is an interesting proposition because you can choose to pay in monthly instalments and all your Sky content is streamed to the set directly. It's the smartest of smart TVs – and available in 43-, 55- and 65-inch sizes.

It's also compatible with Sky Live, a magnetically-attachable interactive camera, which has just received a free upgrade in the form of new games and apps from November onwards that the whole family will love – with yet more to come before the year is out.

I've been using Sky Live for some time and think that many users whose focus is fitness will get the most from the device's £6/month fee if they're dedicated to those activities. The games are generally targeted at kids, which is why they're so family-friendly. Peppa Pig: Jump and Giggle! has already been added and, if you're a parent who knows the weight that Peppa holds with lil'uns then, well, you know they'll definitely want to get involved!

(Image credit: Sky)

But from today there's another major addition: Stingray is a new Karaoke party app where you can follow the music on your Sky Glass TV in real-time. There's access to 70,000 songs and you can even use Sky Live's video effects and augmented reality filters to change your on-screen appearance as you sing along. There's even a record function if you dare watch/listen back.

Later in the year, but before 2023 is out, there will also be the addition of Go Keeper. As you may have guessed this is a virtual goalkeeping game, where you use your hands as virtual gloves to make saves and progress through levels of difficulty. Unlike the real beautiful game you can play side-by-side with a friend.

If you're a Sky Live user and haven't explored the suite of apps and games available in depth then do take a look back at the library, as – unless you're fearful of karaoke – these free upgrades add yet more value to the product's monthly fee. It all sounds like a lot of fun and a potentially ideal way to get friends and family involved during the holiday period too!