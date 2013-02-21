Sky takes on Netflix and LOVEFiLM with Sky Movies Disney channel

With Netflix still riding off the positive response from House of Cards, Sky has wasted no time in moving to gain the upper hand again with a new Sky Movies channel

Sky has announced a new deal with Disney which will see the creation of Sky Movies Disney, a channel which will exclusively show Disney and Disney/Pixar films complementing Sky's existing movies portfolio which includes the likes of Sky Movies 007 HD and the Sky Movies Oscars HD channel which will exclusively show the Academy Awards.

The new channel will launch on 28 March and will feature new release titles such as Brave and Wreck it Ralph with films then heading to Sky around six months after they finish in the cinemas.

Sky Go and Sky Go Extra will also be getting the Disney treatment with films available to stream or download (if you have Sky Go Extra) onto laptops, smartphones or tablets.

The biggest blow to Netflix and LOVEFiLM however will be the news that the new deal also includes Marvel and Lucasfilm pictures including Iron Man 3, Avengers Assemble and the new Thor The Dark World film.

Netflix recently fought back against TV channels by producing its own TV show House of Cards with the promise that the on-demand streaming service would be producing much more of its own content in the future.

LOVEFiLM is also producing its own shows through Amazon Studios which have produced a number of comedy pilots which will be shown exclusively via LOVEFiLM Instant.