Sky confirms upcoming internet TV streaming service

Broadcasting giant Sky has revealed plans to launch a new internet TV based content streaming service with the PAYG offering to land later this year

Sky has announced plans to enter the on-demand streaming fray with a new Sky Internet TV service to land later this year as a rival to the likes of Netflix allowing none Sky subscribers to make use of the company's exclusive programming.



Looking set to capitalise on the rising broadband speeds Sky has revealed that it is to allow consumers to forgo the pricey monthly subscription fees and offer a selection of content on a pay-as-you-go basis via on-demand internet streaming.



"This exciting new service will offer some of Sky's most popular content through a wide range of broadband connected devices,” said Sky's Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch. “Alongside the continued growth of our satellite platform, this will be a new way for us to reach out to consumers who love great content, but may not want the full Sky service.



“Bringing a distinctive, new choice to the marketplace will help us meet the needs and demands of an ever wider range of consumers.”



Sky Internet TV Service Features



Set to be made available to potential consumers across a broad range of connected devices those looking to make use of Sky's on-demand content will be able to access the service via PC, tablets, smartphones, games consoles and internet connected TVs.



Kicking off with a host of Sky Movies content the internet TV service, which will feature no minimum contract and will allow users to select from a variety of pay monthly options or access content on a pay-as-you-go basis, is set to add Sky Sports and Sky Entertainment content in the months following launch.



Sky Internet TV Service Release Date



Whilst Sky has yet to narrow down a final release date for its newly announced Sky Internet Service the broadcasting behemoth has revealed that the streaming service will “launch in the first half of 2012.”



Would the option of pay-as-you-go Sky content tempt you into making use of the broadcaster's vast array of movies and sports coverage? Let us know via the comments box below.

