Scribble pen lets you write in any colour

Ditch the ballpoint - Scribble's looking to be your go-to jotter, and it's got some serious specs to show off.

A doodling revolution, the Scribble pen can scan the colour of any object around you, and then reproduce it on paper.

The pen comes equipped with an RGB sensor that scans an object of your choice, which it can match using five refillable ink cartridges.

The cartidges mean the pen boasts a 16-million colour spectrum, and even packs a 1GB memory card to store your most 100,000 most fabulous colour choices.

And if that wasn't enough, it even has an ARM 9 processor, a micro USB port, and Bluetooth 4.0.

“Scribble is the first coloring device of its kind that can take the world of color around you and transfer it directly to either paper or your favourite mobile device,” says the Scribble team.

“The Scribble pen and stylus pairs with Scribble+ mobile app to instantly sync every color you scan directly onto your iPhone, iPad or Android mobile device.”

There's no word on a release date just yet, as the company is preparing to launch a Kickstarter for the device in the near future.

The refillable pen will cost $149.95 (about £90), while a cheaper Stylus version marks up at $79.95 (a measly £47).

You can subscribe at the Scribble website for updates on the project, or stay tuned on Kickstarter for a chance to snap up your very own smartpen.