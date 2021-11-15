Save £70 on the BaByliss Curl Secret Gift Set in the Very Black Friday sale

Hair styling products are consistently popular in the Black Friday deals . Whether you need an upgrade on your hair dryer or you want a new straightening tool, there are set to be huge discounts on leading haircare brands this year.

The Very Black Friday sale is already live and they’re treating their customers with top deals on fashion and beauty, including the BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity Hair Curler Gift Set. The BaByliss Curl Secret Gift Set is 58% off in the Very Black Friday sale, beating ASOS, Boots and BaByliss’ own website.

For stylish flawless curls, the BaByliss Curl Secret Gift Set is the perfect hair tool and with £70 off at Very, you’re getting a big discount on a quality brand. To shop the BaByliss Curl Secret Gift Set, click the link above or keep reading for all the details on this incredible hair curler.

BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity Hair Curler Gift Set - Rose Gold: was £120, now £49.99 at Very BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity Hair Curler Gift Set - Rose Gold: was £120, now £49.99 at Very

The BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity Hair Curler Gift Set is an easy-to-use hair tool that effortlessly curls hair with its innovative ceramic curl chamber. In a stunning rose gold colour, this set will make a great gift for any hair and beauty enthusiast.

Why you should buy the BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity Hair Curler Gift Set

BaByliss is one of the most popular hair styling and grooming manufacturers, offering high performance styling tools and shaving essentials. If you’re looking for a simple hair dryer or an advanced brush and wands, BaByliss have an extensive range and collection that’s perfect for all hair types.

The Curl Secret Hair Curler is a clever hair tool that automatically draws hair into its ceramic curl chamber, where it’s heated gently from all directions to form salon-quality curls. The chamber alternates the curl direction to give hair a long-lasting and naturally ‘tousled’ finish. It’s an easy and lightweight tool to use, both for experts and those who find hair maintenance a bit of a challenge!

The professional heating system goes up to 205°C and has two heat settings that protects the hair and minimises heat damage. For a fast curl formation and styling, the BaByliss Curl Secret Hair Curler is ready to use in 100 seconds, ideal for those in a rush in the mornings.

The Curl Secret Gift Set features the hair curler, storage pouch and compact mirror in a rose gold colour. It’s a thoughtful, practical and pretty gift for birthdays or Christmas.