This amazing Samsung QLED 4K TV deal gets you a high-end 65-inch TV for under £1400 – but it ENDS TOMORROW!

This is the best 4K TV deal right now for those who want a big, bright QLED TV: Samsung's QE65Q85R 65-inch TV is now just £1,399 at Curry and John Lewis, when you use the promo codes below!

The Q85R is such a good deal because it's an astounding mix of picture quality, features and now price – having started its life costing £2,999 for this 65-inch version, it's now half price!

The QLED panel is about 50% brighter than the LG C9, which is one of our highest-rated TVs (and costs hundreds more), and localised dimming of its direct backlight means it's capable of dramatic darkness too, without the light leaking and turning black areas grey as can be a case with cheaper LCD TVs.

The brightness is the killer feature here, because it not only gives you dazzling and realistic HDR, it also pushes the gorgeous colours that QLED is known for, and makes the set more visible in bright lighting, so it's great for watching in sunnier rooms, or if you don't turn the lights way down for movies.

Samsung Q65Q85R 65-inch QLED 4K TV | Was £1599 | Now £1399 at Currys with promo code 200TVSAVE

This was one of the top models in Samsung's 2019 4K TV range, and the picture quality is unmatched at this price. Bright HDR images and impressive deep contrast levels mix with impeccable upscaling for a TV that handles everything excellently. It's also great for gaming, thanks to very low input lag from an auto-switching game mode. Save £200 off the listed £1,599 price by using the code 200TVSAVE at checkout – but this offer ends on Tuesday May 12th!View Deal

Samsung Q65Q85R 65-inch QLED 4K TV | Was £1599 | Now £1399 at John Lewis with promo code 200TVSAVE

Same TV and offer as above, but from John Lewis instead! Save £200 off the listed £1,599 price by using the code 82462125 at checkout – but this offer again ends on Tuesday May 12th!View Deal

The image processing is also fantastic – Samsung's AI-based system does an incredible job of making HD footage look sharp on the 4K screen without being artificial in any way.

And here's an insider tip for you about this TV: despite being a 2019 TV, about to be replaced by a 2020 version, this specific older model will really hold up in the future compared to newer TVs due to a quirk of how Samsung is changing its range…

That's because in the 2020 range, the new top-of-the-line 4K TV (called the Q95T) is actually mostly technologically equivalent to the Q85R – but costs twice the price as a brand-new TV. The newer model has some extra smart features and a newer processor, but the really key part – the panel itself – is essentially just as good in this model, and we've talked about how impressive the existing processing is.

So while stocks last of the Q85R at this price, it's possibly the best balance of image quality to price you can find. If you want a dramatic TV upgrade while you're stuck indoors, we thoroughly recommend it.