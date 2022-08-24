Samsung unveils new Odyssey gaming monitors for streaming Xbox Cloud, Amazon and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has revealed a set of new gaming monitors, the Odyssey G70B and G65B, that will complement its Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming screen that was announced earlier this month.

Available in 28 and 32-inches for the G70B and 27 to 32-inches for the G65B, the monitors arrive with both Samsung's Smart Platform and Samsung Gaming Hub integration. The latter of which means streaming across the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna (US only), NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Utomik and Google Stadia should be made easier.

The G70B features a one-millisecond response time, 144hz refresh rate as well as UHD resolution, while the G65B is equipped with a 240hz refresh rate, one-millisecond response time and 1000r curved display. Additionally, both models offer Game Bar, a tool that enables users to view the status of their settings in games, modify response time or screen ratio and check Game Picture mode without ever leaving their screen

This is all set to compliment Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor, which is said to be the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen. This includes a 165Hz refresh rate, one millisecond response time and a new Cockpit Mode, designed specifically for PC players.

Image 1 of 2 Samsung G65B (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 2 Samsung G70B (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 2

"As the world’s largest gaming event, Gamescom represents an opportunity for Samsung to showcase our latest gaming innovations that will deliver the incredible future of gaming to player communities around the world," said Samsung Electronics executive vice president of visual display business Hyesung Ha.

"The awe-inspiring Odyssey Ark and super smart new G70B and G65B reinforce our expertise, while opening up a new world of possibilities through these gaming screens."

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is priced at $3,499.99 for those in the US and is expected to be around £2,599 in the UK.No release date has been announced at this time. Meanwhile, the Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B are expected to roll out sometime in Q4 2022