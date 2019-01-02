Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S10 photo shows off camera in mouth-watering detail

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has leaked again, this time in a very official looking photo of the handset showing off its triple lens rear camera system. It may look like a phone thief showing off his ill-gotten gains on a suburban British street, but a lot of Samsung’s ‘lifestyle’ promo photos do look like this.

The newly leaked image comes from ever reliable leakster IceUniverse who shared the shot on Twitter, simply saying the handset name.

There are expected to be a host of new S10 variants due early in 2019 including the S10, S10+, a 5G S10 and potentially an S10 Lite model. Each is expected to feature different displays as already teased officially by Samsung.

While the top end model should feature an entirely bezel free display, more affordable variants should feature notches like the Infinity-O floating camera and Infinity-V teardrop style camera systems.

Cameras should also vary across the range with the top-end model getting that side aligned triple lens camera system and more affordable variants sporting dual and even single lens rear snappers.

The new under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor may appear on all the handsets since they should each have no bezel around the edges or at the bottom of the phone. This leaked photo does show no rear place fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 at MWC in February.