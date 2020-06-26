Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as well as Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, are going to be launched over a three-month period starting from August.

First, so the leak states, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch in August. This will then be followed by the Galaxy Fold 2 in September, and then the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will follow in October.

The leak, which comes from South Korean news site ETNews, says the reason for the trio of back-to-back smartphone launches is to try and arrest the slumping sales the maker has experienced over the past three months.

The ETNews report also indicates that Samsung is also preparing to mass-produce a 5G version of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, which has been rumoured to be incoming very shortly. No release date is given in the report, though.

As for the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, that is a revival of a branding that was last seen on the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, which was released after the original Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had to be recalled due to serious battery issues.

In this case, though, rumours have it that the S20 Fan Edition is actually going to be more an "S20 Lite"-style phone. It was originally slated for a January 2021 release date, but that looks to have been brought forward now.