Samsung expands Odyssey OLED gaming monitor line-up

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 is that rare thing: a five-star gaming monitor. And now it's been updated – and it's available in two new sizes too. Say hello to the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

We really rate the Odyssey – in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review we said it was "awesome... a superb monitor that produces a fantastic picture for games and movies" and that it "offers one of the best and most immersive experiences around". But it's also very big and very bulky thanks to its 49-inch ultrawide display and 12.9kg weight. The new G6 and G8 promise to bring that gaming excellence to slightly smaller spaces.

Samsung Odyssey OLED gaming monitors: key specifications and expected pricing

Let's start with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. It is once again a 49-inch curved ultra-wide, with a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 in a 32:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is 240Hz and the response time is 0.03ms.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is smaller and flatter: it's Samsung's first flat 32-inch gaming OLED with 4K (3,840 x 2,160), this time in a 16:9 aspect ratio. It too has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is smaller still: 27 inches with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate here is a speedy 360Hz and once again there's a 0.03ms GTG response time.

All three displays include Samsung's reflection minimising OLED Glare-Free tech, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. And connection-wise each model comes with twin HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub. The stand is height, tilt and swivel adjustable and you can also go for a VESA mount if you prefer.

One of the most interesting new features is reserved for the G8 and G9. Samsung calls it Multi Control, and it enables you to transfer images and text between different Samsung devices such as Galaxy book tablets and Galaxy smartphones. The two larger displays also double as SmartThings hubs and feature both the Samsung Smart TV system and the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung hasn't yet announced the prices or on-sale dates for these new displays – the official launch is at CES 2024 next week – but the current Odyssey OLED G9 had a launch price of £1,600 / $2,200 and the current 34-inch OLED G8 had an RRP of £1,199 / $1,799.