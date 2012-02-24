RBS, Natwest customers suspended from Netflix

Card payment issues are effecting a ‘prominent number’ of Netflix customers

By

A 'prominent number' of customers have had their Netflix accounts suspended, and have been told to use another card or try again later

A large number of RBS and Natwest cardholders are unable to sign in to Netflix, following the movie streaming service's launch in the UK earlier this year.

Having initially been granted access to the service, customers with a certain Visa card number configuration have now had their service cut off, due to an error with 'overseas authentication requests'.

We understand the issue has effected a 'prominent number' of Netflix customers.

Users are currently being advised to use another card, or if they don't have one, to try signing up again to Netflix when the issue is resolved.

Netflix said it didn't know when this would happen, but RBS told us it is hoping to have the issue fixed this evening.

Have you been effected? Let us know via Twitter or Facebook.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.