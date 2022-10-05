PS5 owners just got a great new storage upgrade option

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PlayStation 5 owners just got a great new upgrade option for SSD storage expansion. And it comes from none other than top-end memory-maker (just, er, not like that): Lexar.

The photo above is that of the Lexar Professional NM800PRO, a PCIe M.2 SSD that's available with heatsink (and without, if you're looking for PC instead) that's an ideal upgrade option for PS5 storage expansion.

I upgraded my PlayStation 5's storage earlier this year with a WD Black SN850 – you can see my step-by-step how to upgrade PS5 SSD storage explainer here – which is still one of the best M.2 SSD drives for PS5 available today.

But Lexar might have just one-upped Western Digital, because the NM800PRO offers a 7500MB/s read and 6500MB/s write speed. That betters the WD SN850's respective 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write speeds.

Okay, I know that nobody knows the official PS5 internal read-write speed of the Sony console's internal drive, but the speculation is that the motherboard can more than take it and that, actually, running games from an internal SSD upgrade north of 5500MB/s will effectively upgrade your PS5's capabilities (I'm yet to explicitly test this, but look forward to the ultra-geek who does do this – I will be avidly watching!).

What I think is really appealing about the Lexar NM800PRO, however, is that its 2TB – that's a full two Terabytes – with heatsink M.2 SSD will go on sale for £231.99/$229.99. No, it's not cheap, I know, but that kind of capacity is an additional four times that of the PlayStation 5's storage anyway and an ideal way to future-proof to ensure you can download all the games and other goodies that you want.