Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for up to £150 off & free earbuds – but be quick!

Samsung's latest big reveal event – the second Galaxy Unpacked 2023 this year – is just around the corner, taking place today, Wednesday 26 July 2023. We're expecting a bevvy of new Galaxy devices, including the top-of-the-range Galaxy Z Fold 5 folding phone.

Similar to previous years – although no product names have officially been revealed as yet – the Samsung official site has a great offer on if you're extra quick. You could save up to £150 off the latest Samsung Galaxy kit, but only if you pre-register interest before the cut-off of 11:59 on 26 July. There's also a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro thrown into the mix to sweeten the deal.

Reserve the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 here

Samsung is no stranger to dropping reservations before the company's tech is even shown off. This happened earlier this year with the Galaxy S23 series, and previously with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. There are likely to be other pre-order benefits, too, if previous years are anything to go by.

The official Samsung site doesn't state exactly how you'll be able to claim £150 off your purchase. This official line does make me wonder if Samsung will actually be offering £50 off per product, however, as "codes are stackable and participants can save up to £150 when buying multiple products". It's those last three words that seem important. Still, money off is money off!

Time is of the essence, of course, as to fail to sign up before noon today means you won't be eligible for the cash offer (although the earbuds deal remains in place, as per the offer's wording). Even when you do receive your voucher, it's only valid through the end of Monday 31 July. So you'll only get five days to decide whether the offer is worthwhile for you.

The Galaxy Z Fold line is largely regarded as the best folding phone on the planet, though, despite competition from the likes of the Google Pixel Fold from this year, so the all-new model should be a sight to behold from the Korean giant. There's already been some Z Fold 5 leaked images that certainly look appealing, so when Unpacked gets underway I'm sure we'll find out exactly what's in store and how you can get some cash off your purchase!