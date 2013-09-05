Philips unveils new Elevation Ambilight TV at IFA

New 13.5mm Smart TV with Ambilight+hue app compatibility

By

Philips has been working to completely combine its TVs with its Hue lighting system, something with the new Elevation Smart TV takes full advantage of

Philips has unveiled its new Elevation Smart TV which boasts a super-slim design at just 13.5mm and comes with a newly updated four-sided Ambilight which can connect to the lighting in the room.

The TV has been designed to connect via WiFi to the Ambilight+hue app which lets you sync the Hue lighting system with the TV creating what Philips believes will be a much more immersive viewing experience.

Of course being a flagship Smart TV you also get passive 3D with 2D-3D real-time conversion, WiFi connectivity along with the ability to use and download apps straight to the TV.

The Elevation is only available with a screen size of 60-inches, no word on pricing or indeed when the Elevation will become available but stay tuned and we'll update this story as soon as we know.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.