Philips unveils new Elevation Ambilight TV at IFA

Philips has been working to completely combine its TVs with its Hue lighting system, something with the new Elevation Smart TV takes full advantage of

Philips has unveiled its new Elevation Smart TV which boasts a super-slim design at just 13.5mm and comes with a newly updated four-sided Ambilight which can connect to the lighting in the room.

The TV has been designed to connect via WiFi to the Ambilight+hue app which lets you sync the Hue lighting system with the TV creating what Philips believes will be a much more immersive viewing experience.

Of course being a flagship Smart TV you also get passive 3D with 2D-3D real-time conversion, WiFi connectivity along with the ability to use and download apps straight to the TV.

The Elevation is only available with a screen size of 60-inches, no word on pricing or indeed when the Elevation will become available but stay tuned and we'll update this story as soon as we know.