PES 2011 DLC arriving on October 12th

Pro Evolution 2011 has arrived, but the PES 2011 update is coming a few days later...

Konami has officially announced that the first download content for PES 2011 will be available on October 12th.

The free update which will be available for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC gamers, notably delivers up-to-date squads and adds all the teams to have qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stages to Champions League mode.

Many of the kits featured in the game will be updated to look a little more like the real deal, while four more licensed boots will be added for those who pay close attention to detail in 'Become a Legend' mode no doubt.

If having Messi on the cover of the game is just not enough Messi, the update will also give you three new wallpapers of the diminutive Argentine.

More updates like previous instalments, are expected to arrive next year. We imagine that PES 2011 DLC part two will arrive some time in January after the fax machine shoots out its last multi-million transfer, five hours past the deadline.

Check out our PES 2011 review and FIFA 11 review, if you've not yet decided where your football game future lies.

Link: CVG