OnePlus 7T officially announced: Meet the latest Galaxy S10 rival

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 7T in New Delhi, India.

Being a refinement to the OnePlus 7, the company didn't reinvent the wheel this time around – but it did introduce some nifty changes that users will appreciate, including a so-called Fluid Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855+ CPU and a revised tri-camera (48MP + 12MP + 16MP) that's housed in a circular housing à la Huawei Mate 30.

Just like Huawei, OnePlus said video-recording was the reasoning behind the camera redesign, introducing two new sensors that will help you achieve better wide-angle and close-up shots. Plus, there's a new Super Stable mode that promises to keep shots steady, regardless of how much the device is being thrown around – in theory, at least.

Developing...