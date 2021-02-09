Nvidia RTX 3080 stock tracker: where to buy Nvidia 3080 GPU in US, UK, and AUS

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is part of the RTX 30 series of GPUs, which is just as hard to get hold of as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but here at T3, we've been keeping tabs on retailer restocks for the graphics card to make sure you don't miss out.

We've got a PS5 stock tracker, Xbox Series X stock tracker, and now we've added Nvidia's much-sought after RTX 3080 card to the mix. Just like Microsoft, and Sony, Nvidia is also experiencing supply issues, warning that the RTX 30 series will remain in short supply until May. Bagging the new GPUs isn't going to be an easy task, but T3's Nvidia RTX 3080 stock tracker should be able to help you out!

Price-wise, the GeForce RTX 3080 starts from $699 / £649 / AU$1,139, with the RTX 3090 coming in at $1,499 / £1,399 / AU$2,429 and the RTX 3070 from $499 / £469 / AU$809. As with our PS5 and Xbox Series X buying guides, we recommend that you make accounts at these retailers and save your payment details to get through the checkout process as quickly as possible.

And as with the consoles, we also recommend you steer clear of scalpers reselling the products at an inflated price. Patience will pay off, so don't get ripped off by paying over the odds.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 in the USA

Amazon

Amazon is a great place to pick up a new graphics card, and while the RTX 3080 is out of stock for now, keep a weather eye out on the site for any impending restocks. Amazon doesn't give notice with restocks, so it's best to check daily.

GameStop

GameStop has jumped on board the premium GPU train, stocking Nvidia's RTX 30 series. As with most of the other retailers out there, its stock has dried up for now, but keep checking back for updates.

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a good track record with its inventory drops when it comes to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it's a retailer worth bookmarking if you're shopping around for the Nvidia RTX 3080. Best Buy is also one of the only places you'll be able to find the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Editions.

Walmart

Walmart hasn't been slacking when it comes to premium tech products, and the RTX 30 series is no different. The website is out of stock, but it does offer the Founders Edition of the card, so it's worth checking in regularly.

Newegg

Newegg has a good range of GPUs available, but all of its RTX 3080 cards are out of stock for the moment.

B&H Photo

B&H stocks the RTX 3080 from $869.99, up to $1,049 for the limited edition of the white ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080. The product pages for the cards state that more are on the way, so we'll be keeping an eye on the retailer over the coming weeks.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 in the UK

Ebuyer

There are no RTX 3080 GPUs in stock at Ebuyer, but things are looking promising with the graphics cards sporting a "coming soon" badge. Bookmark the page and check back daily.

Amazon

Amazon is a great place to look for Nvidia RTX 3080 restocks. There's no stock available right now, but given the rollouts of the consoles we've had with no notice, we advise checking in every day if you're after one.

Currys

Currys has a selection of RTX 3080 cards, and if you've been keeping tabs on the website, you'll have noticed that the retailer sporadically has cards become available. The catch is that delivery depends on location, so this isn't a full restock. It's worth checking the site daily, as when the RTX 3080 is available, it doesn't stay that way for long.

Overclockers UK

While Overclockers UK doesn't have any RTX 3080 cards in stock right now, the website states that it has more coming soon. We'll be keeping the retailer on our radar for the next week or so.

Scan

Scan is doing its best to keep on the top of the Nvidia RTX 3080 restock with a dedicated page for the RTX 30 series that is updated by 10.30AM every weekday. As of today, the stock that's arriving in warehouses is already spoken for, with the website focusing on fulfilling existing pre-orders on a first-come-first-served basis.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 Australia

Mwave

None of the RTX 3080 graphics cards are in stock right now, but you can sign up for notifications to get an alert when Mwave has a restock.

Scorptec

Things aren't looking too promising for RTX 3080 buyers at Scorptec either. The retailer is completely out of stock.

PLE Computers

The RTX 3080 is also out of stock at PLE Computers, with no indication of when we can expect more. We advice you check in at a later date.

Of course you an always try going to the source itself, and visiting the Nvidia website to check out its RTX 3080 restock situation.

If you want to balance your budget with your needs, you can check out T3's best graphics cards roundup to find one to suit your rig and your wallet.