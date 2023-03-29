Now TV just dropped an extra Last of Us episode and nobody told me

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We haven't seen the last of The Last of Us, but if you can't manage without your weekly fix of the Bella and Pedro show now that season one has reached its terrible and terribly sad climax Now TV has some good news for you: the behind the scenes documentary, Making The Last of Us, is now streaming in the UK.

You may have seen some of it already, because HBO has been putting a lot of behind the scenes footage onto social media including Twitter and Reddit. But an uninterrupted half hour showing how some of the most gut-wrenching scenes were filmed – and in some cases, demonstrating how the bits you thought were CGI were real and vice-versa – is my idea of a good time.

What will you see in Making The Last of Us?

Pretty much what you'd expect: Bella Ramsay and Pedro Pascal being adorable, the skinny on how they made that scene with the giraffes, and lots of bloopers. In fact, you might say that if the show is mainly about corpses, the documentary is more about corpsing.

One thing you're not going to get is any inside info on The Last of Us Part 2, which we know is going ahead and which the game creator and TV show runner Neil Druckman has been gently teasing (opens in new tab) on social media. While we know the key beats of the second game, we don't know how that's going to be handled in the show – not least because it seems that The Last of Us Part 2 is going to be spread over not one series, but two.

I love the contrast between the horrific events shown on screen and what appears to be a genuine family atmosphere on set. The relationship between Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay seems as warm and as close as the one between their on-screen odd couple characters, which I'm sure is part of the show's success: the obvious affection and well-intentioned ribbing between the two clearly isn't acting, with Pascal as much of a father figure to Bella as Joel is to Ellie.

Making The Last of Us is available now on Now TV and Sky Atlantic. In the US it's streaming on HBO Max.