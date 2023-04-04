Nothing Ear (stick) users just got three awesome free upgrades

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a pair of headphones that look great, sound great, and won't break the bank, the Nothing Ear (stick) should be on your radar. Nothing's take on cheap headphones feature a lot of the same in-app audio control as the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (2), albeit without the noise cancelling properties of those units.

When we tested the Nothing Ear (stick), our reviewer was enamoured with the comfortable fit and great battery life on offer. And now, they're even better value, thanks to a software update which has made three significant improvements.

Firstly, the in-call battery life has been improved, giving users an extra 40 minutes of talk time. That should give users almost four hours of uninterrupted talk time – perfect for those long overdue catch-ups or back-to-back meetings.

Next, the algorithm for the 'More Bass' setting has been improved to offer – yep, you guessed it – even more bass. Nothing describe the setting as having a better sound overall, and I'm confident that will be the case. I recently used the Nothing Ear (2) and found that it's bass-heavy option was incredibly useful for tilting the balance towards the low-end.

Finally, an improvement to the stability of the Bluetooth connection should make for a better overall listening experience. Nothing claim that audio will be smoother and clearer than before – always a win for a pair of headphones.

All in all, this is great suite of upgrades, made even better as a freebie. With these being a more affordable pair of headphones, you'd almost forgive Nothing if they sat back and just let them ride on the spec sheet they launched with.

That's not the case though. Existing users will be happy to have nabbed a few extras for nothing, and anyone on the fence now has even more reason to make a purchase.