New Range Rover Sport: 3 key details from the launch

Land Rover has just unveiled the third generation of the Range Rover Sport, and it promises to be the most desirable, technologically advanced and capable yet. It claims to mix an imposing road presence with instinctive driving responses and uses the most advanced combination of chassis technologies ever fitted to a Land Rover.

Of course, Land Rover had to do something special to launch the new Range Rover Sport, so official James Bond stunt driver Jessica Hawkins completed a challenging ascent of a 193m dam spillway against a torrent of water flowing at 750 tonnes per minute.

Previous feats include a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.

Here are three important things you need to know about Land Rover’s luxury performance SUV:

(Image credit: Land Rover)

1. Modern design, sophisticated interior

The new Range Rover Sport is unmistakably a Range Rover Sport. Its taut surfaces, dynamic stance and instantly recognisable profile are perfectly accentuated by its muscular proportions. It looks poised and ready, yet it's also sleeker and more minimal than previous generations.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Range Rover, said 'Our latest Range Rover Sport embraces fully our modernist approach of vehicle design whilst amplifying its unquestionable sporting and confident character'.

The new Range Rover Sport’s reductive design extends to its all-new interior, too. It features a new cockpit-like interpretation of the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

2. Electrifying power

A comprehensive line-up of electrified powertrains deliver customary Range Rover Sport performance. The range includes two extended range Electric Hybrids, a six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and two six-cylinder Ingenium diesels using mild-hybrid technology, and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo.

In 2024, the New Range Rover Sport line-up will evolve with the addition of a fully electric model.

The new P510e Electric Hybrid is engineered to meet the demands of drivers looking for a high-performance drive, impressive efficiency and more than 100km of zero-emissions EV range. It blends Land Rover’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a powerful 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, producing a total system output of 510PS.

It is capable of 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds, an electric driving range of up to 70 miles (113km) and an expected real-world range of 54 miles (88km) – enough for most owners to complete up to 75 per cent of journeys on electric power.

A P440e Electric Hybrid is also available, producing a total of 440PS from its powertrain, which is capable of completing 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds.

Alternatively, the new flagship V8 Twin Turbo produces 530PS for the most exhilarating Range Rover Sport drive yet, accelerating from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of connected technologies, including the ability of Software Over The Air updates. The technology provides remote updates for 63 electronic modules, ensuring New Range Rover Sport remains at the cutting edge of innovation throughout its life.

In the cabin, the Pivi Pro infotainment system features a high resolution floating 13.1-inch haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. It allows drivers to control everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings.

It's also capable of learning your habits and intelligently personalising the onboard experience, becoming a truly intuitive personal assistant.

Just like all modern Jaguar Land Rover vehicles with Pivi Pro, Amazon Alexa will also be on board to provide the ability to control various settings and features using natural voice commands.

