New Android phone spotted online – Sony or phoney?

They might not be the most popular but I have a confession to make readers. I love a good Sony phone. I don't know if it's because I grew up with them, or because they are one of the few big names to still regularly include a headphone jack on their phones, but I think they make some of the best Android phones on the market. 

When I first heard then that the company had registered a new device with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) I was pretty excited. Spotted on the regulator's website is a device catchily codenamed PY7-75946U. The PY7 indicates Sony, while the '75946U' would seemingly be the model number (which would likely change when released). 

But before you go and dream of bringing back the classic Walkman in modern style, this might not be a phone that's worthy of competing with the rest of the market. You see, details on the listing are pretty scant, but one thing we do have a hint is that it looks like the phone will be LTE compatible only. LTE (Long Term Evolution) is a type of connection commonly associated with 4G and not the more up-to-date 5G. That hardly suggests that this is going to be a Samsung Galaxy S24 killer.  

In all likelihood, this is probably a Japan-only model that won't see the light of day in the West, but I will keep hoping for a successor to the Sony Xperia 1 V and the Sony Xperia 5 V which is a rare smaller phone in today's world. 

If this phone never sees the light of day, I won't truly be as upset as if Sony doesn't produce a PS5 Pro this year. We had a new 'Slim' model last Christmas, but I'd love an edition with improved gaming performance. Fingers crossed! 

