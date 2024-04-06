My fave portable Bluetooth speaker ever just got an unexpected fashion upgrade

When it comes to the best portable speakers, I've got a Bluetooth favourite that's been longstanding: Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A1 (and follow-up second-gen version). That's really good going considering the original launched back in 2016 but has still stood the test of time (and I still use it every time I travel).

Now the Beosound A1 sees Bang & Olufsen team up with Korean design brand Ader Error for a fashion upgrade that I didn't see coming – but it sure does look stunning. The collaboration doesn't move away from the A1's iconic circular footprint, but does embellish it with all manner of design touches.

As you can see from the image up top of page and the embedded gallery below, the speaker itself is finished in blue, with an 'ADER' print arrangement on the front. But what I find more interesting is the clutch-style bag and strap (sold separately) that transforms this portable speaker into something of a fashion icon.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen ) (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen ) (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen )

The studded belt-like strap gives the Beosound speaker a carry case like no other I've ever seen. If, that is, you part with a further £285/$320 on top of the special edition speaker's fashionista price of £450/$500. It's not an essential accessory, but is a major part of the aesthetic in my view.

The speaker's elevated price tag is partly explainable given the included speaker stand, which has an industrial design-like finish that looks a perfect blend of collaborating speaker brand and fashion label. It'll go on sale next week, from 11 April, if you can get your hands on one.

If the original model is more your flavour, however, then it's worth reminding that you can still pick up a B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) for a decent price – check out the shopping widget below to see for yourself. For a Bluetooth speaker so small I've never heard one sound better.