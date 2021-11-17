Moto Watch 100 is the budget smartwatch that could worry Samsung

The successor to the Moto 360 brings its own OS, a 14-day battery and a very appealing price

Moto Watch 100
(Image credit: Motorola)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

Leaked just a few hours ahead of its release, the Moto Watch dropped into our lives faster than a PS5 restock. The long-awaited follow-up to the popular Moto 360 has a definite sports focus and some impressive specs, that could rival some of the best smartwatches, especially considering the price. 

The Moto Watch 100 is breaking conventions. For a start, it has rejected the Wear OS platform in favor of its own Moto OS. While this seems like a strange move, it has allowed the device to offer a huge two-week battery life and a very health-focused approach. It’s also likely to be one of the reasons that this model is being released for just $99. Forgoing licensing fees much have helped keep that cost down. 

Then there’s the strap. The quick-release strap connectors make it compatible with thousands of existing straps rather than requiring you to buy pricey own-brand ones. It’s as if this watch has been made by fans rather than a big corporation such as Motorola. 

Moto Watch 100

(Image credit: Motorola)

Well, there is a reason for that too. The Moto Watch 100, like the Moto 360 is actually made by a company called eBuyNow that has licensed the Motorola name for its wearable products. It's a relationship that has proved beneficial for both parties, especially if this new model is as good as it sounds.

The Moto Watch 100 comes in a choice of silver or black and is available to pre-order now in the US and Canada, priced $99 ($129 CAD) with shipping from December 10. Currently, the UK Motowatch website just says coming soon but I expect it will get a global release in 2022. 

Moto Watch 100

The Moto Watch 100 is light in weight, and on your wallet

(Image credit: Motorola)
