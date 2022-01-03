Mercedes Vision EQXX set to smash range for EVs

Mercedes is set to unveil its most efficient vehicle to date at the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. While its presence will now be virtual at the show (like ours), due to the pandemic, the reveal is still expected to impress.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX is just a prototype but as the name suggests, it's a demonstration of the direction that the company's all-electric range – that all bear an EQ badge – will take.

There are already three EV's in the EQ lineup: the EQS, an S-class equivalent in luxury; the EQB, set to be an electric equivalent of the GLB; and the EQE, an E-class level sedan.

The rather moody-looking preview picture for the EQXX suggests a coupe, perhaps something more like the current CLA or CLS. Though sensibly, this could be based on the C-class coupe. After all, a C-class EV would be the most mainstream offering to date and direct competition for the likes of the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and BMW i4.

Mercedes EQE, coming 2022 (Image credit: Mercedes)

It's rumored that the Vision EQXX could give potential range figures of up to 600 miles. If true, this would make it class-leading, beating the likes of the Lucid Air (520 miles) and Tesla Model S Long Range (405 miles). If this kind of range would then be placed into a C-class equivalent vehicle, Mercedes could find itself dominating the EV market.

It's no surprise that younger, more agile car companies, like Tesla and Lucid, have led the electric revolution but the experience of companies like Ford, General Motors, VW and Mercedes is now rearing its head. These automotive giants have now fully committed to electric power and we can expect a big push of models with the benefit of production volume.

You can watch the full announcement from Mercedes on the video below when it goes live on January 3, 2022 at 6pm CET (5pm UK / 1pm ET / 10am PT).