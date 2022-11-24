MacBook Air M1 gets a rare price drop in great Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple rarely make an appearance in our guide to the best Black Friday deals, thanks largely to their firm stance on pricing. But that only makes the rare deals you do find even sweeter.

I love the MacBook Air M1. In fact, I've used one since it came out, and even with a constant stream of newer MacBook's to fawn over, I still prefer the M1 Air. It's capable of doing anything and everything I've thrown at it – including traditionally CPU-heavy tasks, like video editing and music production – without breaking a sweat.

And now, it represents even better value than usual, thanks to a neat deal at Very and John Lewis.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1: was £999 , now £877 at Very (opens in new tab)

You'll save a cool £122 on the M1 Air right now, making it even better value than it usually is. The M1 chip is an absolute powerhouse, which will take on your day-to-day tasks with ease.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1: was £999 , now £877 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

You'll find the same impressive value at John Lewis too. It's perfect if you'd prefer a physical store to collect from.

So, what do you get with the MacBook Air M1? Genuinely, one of the best computing experiences you can get. It's super slim and lightweight, so there is nothing to worry about in terms of size. You'll easily fit it into almost any backpack, and it wont be draining to carry around.

That M1 chip is the real magic though. I've managed to use it for everything from gaming to video processing without it breaking a sweat. It's seriously impressive, and if you only need a laptop for some word processing and spreadsheeting, you'll never trouble it.

Most that plan to use heavy-duty software quite often will tend to be pointed towards a higher-end model. I can't see why you would though, as this is more than capable, and makes your entire setup nicely compact and portable.

Oh, and arguably the most impressive feature is that it's completely fan-less. Trust me, you'll take that for granted until you use a traditional laptop again and it starts sounding like a hurricane after five minutes. How it can continue to stay cool without a fan, I don't know, but it's a brilliant feature.

I also prefer the design to that of the MacBook Air M2, as well, though that will come down to personal preference. All in all, if you're looking for a laptop that will last for a long time without fail, and can keep up with whatever you throw at it, this is the way to go.