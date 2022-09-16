Logitech’s new webcams look like the ultimate working from home upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for the best webcams - possibly with headphones to match -so you can work from home and on the go like a pro, then Logitech has good news for you.

That's because the new, officially announced (opens in new tab), Brio 500 series webcams and Zone Vibe headphones are now here, and they come in three fetching colours with impressive specifications and reasonable price tags, too.

According to Logitech, these new products have been designed "to meet the evolving needs of hybrid workers", so they're designed to look less corporate-y without sacrificing key work-related features.

You can check out the Logitech Brio 500's design and features in the official video reveal below.

Why Logitech Brio could be good for working from home and on the go

The Brio 500 is designed to make you look and sound your best. There are noise-cancelling mics to eliminate unwanted ambient noise, and the camera has a useful privacy shutter and a clever downwards-facing option you can use to show work that's sitting on your desk. The HD sensor has a 90-degree field of view and automatic light correction and auto-framing to deliver a warmer picture than the often harsh images from traditional webcams – I have an older Logitech webcam and it makes me look like a corpse sometimes – and to keep you centred in the picture if like me you tend to move about when you're talking. The cameras are certified for all the key apps including Teams, Meet and Zoom.

(Image credit: Logitech)

As for the headphones, they include dual omnidirectional mics, speakers with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz (in music mode) and 40mm drivers. Battery life is a promised 18 hours of talk time and up to 20 hours of talk time.

The Brio 500 webcams are available now for $129 / £129, and the Zone Vibe headphones go on sale in December with prices ranging from $99/£99 to $129.99.