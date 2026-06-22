Prime Day 2026 is live – we track the best deals to save you hundreds of pounds on top products

Four things spell a perfect summer for us: sport on the telly, barbecues in the garden, packing for our holidays and big discounts in the Prime Day sale. Okay, so maybe money off the latest gadgets isn't quite two weeks in Zante, but from the savings you make in the Amazon sale, you could afford that upgrade to a premium room – or that business class seat on thee way back.
The Amazon Prime Day sale can be a bit of a mine field for the uninitiated, as it's hard to know where to start. Mainly because there's so much on sale. The deals page on the website has pages and pages of offers, so unless you know what to look for, it's hard to know where to start.
Cheaper products tend to get the headlines, as even a small amount of money off can appear as a big percentage, making it look even more of a bargain. Finding those high-end products can be tougher, and the discounts seem smaller, but if it's got a list price of over £1000, even a 5% saving can be significant.
To help you on your way, we've scoured the lists for you and found the items that we recommend you buy, at discounts that make them even more appealing. This page will be updated over the next few days, as we find more deals, and others run out, so keep it bookmarked.
Don't forget, the Prime Day sale finishes at 11:59 pm on Friday 26 June, so you need to have checked out your basket before then, or you won't get the savings.
Best deals right now
- ✏️ Remarkable 2:
was £429now £339.99
- 📷 Blink Outdoor 4 with Video Doorbell: 80% off, now £24.99
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light: 35% off now £61.49
- 🔌 Anker 3-in-1 Cube Foldable: 13% off, now £52.24
- 🚀 Lego Star Wars 26% off Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
- 📺 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 58% off, now £24.99
- 👩🏻🍳 Philips: Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series, now 38% off
- 📷 Blink Outdoor 4 camera, 62% off, now £24.99
- 📺 Amazon Ember 55" 4-Series: 44% off, now £309.99
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75" Mini-LED Series: 38% off, now £999.99
- 💻 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: 11% off, now £799
- ⛂ Eufy: Omni C20 robot vacuum all-in-one now 52% off
Amazon's new Art TVs get a discount
Amazon's latest line of Ember TVs look absolutely stunning, and there are predictably some big discounts on them right now, whether you want the top-end Mini-LED model or the basic 4K version. What I didn't expect though, is that the brand-new Artline TV range is also discounted.
These TVs have a matte-finish screen so that they can appear like paintings when not watching them with artwork displayed in place of that big black mirror. The smaller 55-inch model is now 36% off at £624.99, while the larger 65-inch model is 34% off at £789.99
Portable storage for 2025 prices
I know memory chips are expensive right now, so any savings you can find on storage products are worth considering. This SanDisk deal is a must for anyone looking for portable storage. The Extreme PRO Portable SSD 4TB is 39% off right now, taking the price down to £402.99 – still not cheap but not bad for these times.
First great deal
Okay, first quick look and I've already found a bargain. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is 26% off, down to £289. That's a great saving. Yes, there's a newer version out now, but this remains a great tool, and now at a far lower price.
Prime Day is here!
It's past midnight and the gates to Amazon's biggest sale have opened. There will be thousands of items on sale over the next four days, covering every section of the website, from home goods to fashion, to books, toys and more.
The question is, which deals are really worth buying? Are there products among the masses of discounts that are not only cheaper, but are still the best models to buy? We've found them before and we will again this year, stay tuned!
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