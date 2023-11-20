Lamborghini Huracán STO SC 10 is the raciest way to celebrate an anniversary

When Lamborghini celebrates a major milestone, it goes all in. We aren’t talking extravagant cakes, stand-up comedians and free bars, but aggressively-styled, OTT road cars that will happily lap a race circuit, cost a fortune and be made in very limited number.

The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is a perfect example of this. It's a celebration of 10 years of Lamborghini's decorated Squadra Corse racing division, which has been producing race cars and one-offs for the GT Series, as well as Le Mans and its own, one-make Super Trofeo championship. This, Lambo says, is the fastest one-make series in the world.

Expected to cost in excess of £250,000 ($320,000), this limited run model is for the privateer racer that needs a little spice on the road, as it packs bespoke adjustable racing shocks, a shouty Akrapovic exhaust and carbon fibre wings and body parts that hint at its circuit-devouring intentions.

(Image credit: Lamborghini)

The naturally-aspirated 631bhp V10 engine is left unchanged, although that should be plenty for a quick trip to Harrods... and toast a few marshmallows thanks to that fire-spitting exhaust.

Inside, Lamborghini has added Nero Ade Alcantara race seats, complete with a four-point race harness, as well as an aluminium roll bar. The standard floor has also been swapped out for a carbon fibre number, while a carbon fibre plaque reveals the vehicle’s limited edition-ness.

According to its maker, the aerodynamics have been “optimised with the adoption of two brand-new front carbon fibre flicks mounted on the bonnet, which work together with a rear wing with an angle three degrees higher than the production model to increase the car’s downforce both front and rear". Because aero is of utmost important when stuck in traffic on the M25.

(Image credit: Lamborghini)

And what about that paint job? Well, the racing livery is inspired by the Lamborghini SC63, the hybrid prototype of the Hypercar/GTP class that Lambo will field at the 2024 Le Mans 24-hour and 12 Hours of Sebring endurance races.

Seeing as this is the first road-legal vehicle that Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse engineers have produced, the £250,000 price tag doesn't seem all that bad.