Could Dell’s new laptop solve 'right to repair'? Concept Luna glimpses the future

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dell's concept laptop for 2022, named Concept Luna, is the most impressive modular laptop that I've ever seen. And I don't mean modular in that you can add on or remove what goes into the product as such – rather this is a laptop designed with sustainability in mind, so could it solve the 'right to repair' issue?

Concept Luna was originally revealed at CES 2022, back in January of this year, the idea being to create an easy-to-access platform where component parts can be accessed, removed, replaced; or simply for speedier recycling at end of life. So the follow-up second-stage reveal of the concept is all about further simplification.

Concept Luna is truly modular, too, as once inside it's possible to remove the battery, speaker, fan module, motherboard, even the display panel within a matter of minutes. Given the number of competitors that solder key parts together and make repair difficult, expensive and/or time-consuming, I think this is a really interesting idea.

(Image credit: Dell)

Concept Luna is further impressive because you don't require a full toolkit to open up the machine, there's just a quick-release using USB-C to the side; once inside there are no screws for users to contend with, everything slots into place instead; and there are also no visible wires nor adhesives to complicate things.

Dell acknowledges that Concept Luna is "just a concept" right now, but that "it is a long-term vision for how we achieve an even greater business and societal impact through circular design". I, for one, am impressed by this sentiment. And with increasing legislation driving change, a device such as this could pave the way for what all laptop-makers need to contemplate and deliver in the future.