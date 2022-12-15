Could Dell’s new laptop solve 'right to repair'? Concept Luna glimpses the future

Concept Luna 2022 can be disassembled in mere moments, is this the laptop concept of the future?

Dell Concept Luna
(Image credit: Dell)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Dell's concept laptop for 2022, named Concept Luna, is the most impressive modular laptop that I've ever seen. And I don't mean modular in that you can add on or remove what goes into the product as such – rather this is a laptop designed with sustainability in mind, so could it solve the 'right to repair' issue?

Concept Luna was originally revealed at CES 2022, back in January of this year, the idea being to create an easy-to-access platform where component parts can be accessed, removed, replaced; or simply for speedier recycling at end of life. So the follow-up second-stage reveal of the concept is all about further simplification. 

Concept Luna is truly modular, too, as once inside it's possible to remove the battery, speaker, fan module, motherboard, even the display panel within a matter of minutes. Given the number of competitors that solder key parts together and make repair difficult, expensive and/or time-consuming, I think this is a really interesting idea.

Dell Concept Luna 2nd Gen

(Image credit: Dell)

Concept Luna is further impressive because you don't require a full toolkit to open up the machine, there's just a quick-release using USB-C to the side; once inside there are no screws for users to contend with, everything slots into place instead; and there are also no visible wires nor adhesives to complicate things.

Dell acknowledges that Concept Luna is "just a concept" right now, but that "it is a long-term vision for how we achieve an even greater business and societal impact through circular design". I, for one, am impressed by this sentiment. And with increasing legislation driving change, a device such as this could pave the way for what all laptop-makers need to contemplate and deliver in the future.

TOPICS
Computing
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest