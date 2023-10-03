Honda's first all-electric SUV will travel 300 miles on a single charge

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Honda has revealed full details about its debut all-electric SUV, including the fact it is set to receive an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) range rating of 300 miles on a single charge, putting in the same ballpark as recent releases from Kia and even Tesla’s Model Y Performance.

Despite experimenting with electrification since the late 1990s (shout out to the Honda Insight), Honda has been relatively slow to introduce a range of fully-electric vehicles, with its Honda E serving the urban commuter and design conscious, but coming up short with the practical stuff, like interior space and a useable electric range.

Well, the Japanese marque is set to change all that, with its Prologue electric SUV kick-starting a wave of new EV releases over the coming years. Although designed for the North American market for now, this practical and spacious crossover looks set to boast an official range of 300-miles, as well as the ability to charge at speeds of up to 155kW, meaning the Prologue’s 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack can recharge 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

(Image credit: Honda)

Set to do battle with the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV, upon which it shares most of its underpinnings thanks a recent tie-in with GM, Honda hopes its Prologue will provide a lower cost of entry into the electric family car market for most buyers. It’s slated to come with a price tag of around $46,000.

In order to handle the everyday stuff, Honda engineers have bestowed the Prologue with the longest wheelbase in its class (121.8-inches). Prologue is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the existing CR-V.

This means the tastefully uncluttered interior can offer more room to seat five comfortably, while cargo space is pegged at 25.2 cu ft (713-litres) - enough for three golf bags lying flat on the floor.

Fold the 60/40 rear seats flat and the cargo space expands to 57.7 cu ft (1,634-litres) of space. Hidden stowage under the cargo area floor adds additional room for charging cables and whatnot.

(Image credit: Honda)

This is slightly down on rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID. 4, but Honda says it will make life easier for owners with a powered tailgate as standard across the range.

Coming in either single or dual-motor guises (the latter offers all-wheel-drive), the most potent Prologue will deliver an estimated 288hp and 333 lb ft (around 451Nm) of torque, which should be enough for relatively rapid acceleration.

Inside, the SUV benefits from Google built-in, which is the first time a Honda SUV has boasted said tech. Two high-definition digital screens, including a standard 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display and an 11.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allow for things like Google Assistant and Google Maps to be used seamlessly.

Annoyingly, the UK and Europe has to make do with the Honda e:Ny1 for now, which is said to offer a range of up to 256 miles and can charge at rates of up to 100kW, while power output is pegged at 204hp and 310Nm of torque.