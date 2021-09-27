Halfords new cheap ebike the Carrera Impel is on sale now

I told you all about Halfords Carerra Impel ebike a few weeks ago, but arguably I jumped the gun a bit as you couldn't actually buy it at that point. But as of today, Monday September 27, this cheap electric bike is on sale at all good retailers. No, actually, just at one good retailer: Halfords.

Halfords' Carerra range of cheap, or at least very affordable, ebikes has existed for a while now. However with electric bikes experiencing a huge boom in popularity over the last year or so, it's really raised its game with the Impel.

So gone is the Pure Flux One-style frame-mounted battery. And unlike the Xiaomi Mi Smart Folding Electric Bike – another Halfords exclusive – the Impel has not been battered repeatedly with the ugly stick. What you get instead is a handsome set of wheels, with the battery vanished into the frame – that rather chunky downtube, to be precise. There are three Impel models to choose from, and

You can look at the two thirds of the range on the Halfords website or in-store. The range-topping Impel im3 doesn't arrive until next month. But let's take a closer look at what's available.

The battery clicks in an out of the sleek frame for easy recharging and increased security (Image credit: Hallfords)

Carrera Impel im-1 is a single-gear, 250W ebike that's got a lot going for it at this low, low price. There is a school of thought that says you can't really get a decent electric bike for under £1,500 but with Halfords' buying power, and features stripped back, this one should hopefully have a long life, as well as being fun to ride in the short term.

The entry level Carerra Impel im-1 | £1,099 at Halfords

This impressively affordable ebike boasts a range of up to 50 miles, built-in front and rear lights and even Bluetooth, so you can see your riding stats on your phone. Another nice lil' feature is a 'walk mode', which supplies a small amount of power when you're pushing the bike along by hand. Available to buy now…

View Deal

If the absence of gears is making you eye nearby hills nervously, then you could consider a move up to the bigger boys of the Carerra Impel range.

Carerra Impel im-2 | £1,299 at Halfords

Spot the difference? The im-2 has a derailleur on the rear wheel because rather than being single-speed, it has no fewer than 9 gears, with the mechanism coming from 'Shimano or Microshift'. Other than that, the bike is identical in every way to the im-1, with the same assisted range and 5-7 hour recharging time. Available to buy now…View Deal

The range-topper, Carrera Impel im-3, doesn't arrive until October 11. That gains a 10th gear and adds hydraulic disk brakes. It also has a bigger battery, for a longer maximum range of 75 miles.

On all models, Halfords throws in free safety checks for the lifetime of the bike, and a lifetime guarantee on the frame and fork too.

Of course, the bits we are actually worried about needing to last here are the battery and motor. There's a two-year warranty on all the electrical bits, and while I couldn't vouch for their likely longevity, this kind of hub motor is relatively inexpensive to mend or replace, should the worst happen, and Halfords has a large number of service centres ready to help you out.

The Carerra Impel also serves as a sturdy cargo carrier. (Image credit: Halfords)

Should you need any further encouragement, Halfords also offers a 14-day 'love it or bring it back' grace period. If you decide you don't want your new bike during this period, you will need to bring it back in 'as-new' condition, of course.

Finance options include Klarna credit or the extremely generous – although slightly incomprehensible – Cycle 2 Work scheme. The latter lets you buy the bike via your work payroll, with payments spread over several years and gives a substantial discount due to tax relief on those payments.